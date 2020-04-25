Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, 3,222 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Extendicare from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

