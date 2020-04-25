FABRK (FAB) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.70 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, FABRK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. FABRK has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $183,483.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FABRK alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006222 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FABRK Profile