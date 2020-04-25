FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) versus Fastly (OTCMKTS:FSLY) Critical Contrast

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastly and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 8.17 -$49.98 million ($0.70) -32.79 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fastly beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

