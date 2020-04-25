Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Farmers National Banc worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry A. Moore purchased 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Insiders have bought 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

