Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,118.75 ($27.87).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 173 ($2.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,723 ($22.67). 2,285,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.49. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 9.88 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

