FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

About FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

