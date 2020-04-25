Financial Comparison: Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) vs. Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Adomani alerts:

This table compares Adomani and Curaegis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $12.56 million 0.61 -$5.15 million ($0.07) -1.50 Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 588.23 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Curaegis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adomani.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and Curaegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -41.02% -105.44% -43.51% Curaegis Technologies -47,511.12% N/A -1,440.94%

Risk and Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adomani and Curaegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curaegis Technologies beats Adomani on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Curaegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.