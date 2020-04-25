First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 1,345,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,017. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

