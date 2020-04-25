First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. First Merchants makes up approximately 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.91% of First Merchants worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick acquired 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of FRME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 184,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.