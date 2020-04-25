First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,729 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV remained flat at $$91.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

