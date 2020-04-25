First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.26.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.48. 1,772,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

