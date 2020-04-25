First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

