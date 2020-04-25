First Merchants Corp Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 685,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

