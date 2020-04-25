First Merchants Corp Buys 2,471 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 5,432,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

