First Merchants Corp Buys 5,431 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Argus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,452,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

