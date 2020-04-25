First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.41. 26,908,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.