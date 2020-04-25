First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in VF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 2,573,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,448. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

