First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 4,056,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

