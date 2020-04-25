First Merchants Corp Grows Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.