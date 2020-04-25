First Merchants Corp Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Graco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 657,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,399,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

