First Merchants Corp Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.89. 856,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

