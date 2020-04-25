First Merchants Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.47. 1,187,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

