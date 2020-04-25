First Merchants Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,098,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 968,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,738. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

