First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,403,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

