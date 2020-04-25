First Merchants Corp Purchases 897 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,939. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

