First Merchants Corp Purchases 950 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.