First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

SJM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

