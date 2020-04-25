First Merchants Corp Sells 1,382 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 726,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.