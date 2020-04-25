First Merchants Corp Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $114.04. 3,045,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,419. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.