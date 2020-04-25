First Merchants Corp Sells 62,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,061 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. 4,183,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

