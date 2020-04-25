FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC upgraded FirstService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 113,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,835. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

