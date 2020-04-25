Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

