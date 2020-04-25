FOAM (FOAM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,981.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $9,981.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,264 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

