Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.77 ($60.19).

FRA stock traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.72 ($41.53). The company had a trading volume of 538,155 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.59.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

