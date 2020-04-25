Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.77 ($60.19).

Shares of FRA traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €35.72 ($41.53). 538,155 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.59. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

