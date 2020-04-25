freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.27 ($22.41).

freenet stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.68 ($19.40). The stock had a trading volume of 467,959 shares. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.36.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

