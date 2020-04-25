Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €61.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.63 ($62.36).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.58 ($0.67) on Thursday, reaching €37.66 ($43.79). 2,342,614 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.52. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.