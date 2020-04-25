Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 628,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,697. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. Funko’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

