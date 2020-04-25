Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 628,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,697. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
