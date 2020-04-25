Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Down 54.5%

Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was down 54.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,510 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

