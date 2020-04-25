Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Gain Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Gain Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 788,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,593. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

