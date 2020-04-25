GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.89. GameStop shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 2,265,400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

