GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOG. Citigroup downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 751,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 419,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.