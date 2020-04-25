Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Down 1%

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95), approximately 54,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 80,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.51.
About Gateley (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
