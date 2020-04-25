Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Down 1%

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95), approximately 54,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 80,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.51.

In related news, insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

