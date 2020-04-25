GCN Coin Reaches Market Cap of $65,021.04 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $24.43 and $51.55. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,021.04 and $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00591514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 502.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

