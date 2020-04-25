GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 456,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. GDS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $8,018,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

