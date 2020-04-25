General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading 2.5% Higher

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40, 98,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 154,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

