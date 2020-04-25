General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,550 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 4.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 195,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 155,461,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,975,992. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

