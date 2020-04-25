Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 156,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,474. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

