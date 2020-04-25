Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Shares Down 4.5%

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 83.10 ($1.09), 14,479 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 11,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Georgia Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Georgia Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.99.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.