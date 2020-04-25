GetBusy (LON:GETB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GETB stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.04. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million and a PE ratio of -23.20. GetBusy has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

GetBusy (LON:GETB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (2.49) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.59) (($0.02)).

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

